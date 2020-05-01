fashion trends on the red carpet

One of the carpet red most anticipated is the of the ceremony of the Oscarand in the edition of 2020 these were the celebrities trend-setters.

His step we could see a lavish display of glamour and style, but some of the aspects that drew attention was the abundance of dresses in shades of pink (will that on Sundays we wear pink?), outfits with lots of shine and many other very classy.

What was your favorite?

Regina King

He arrived sporting a romantic look pink of the fashion house Versace.

Laura Dern

Emporio Armani was in charge of dressing Laura Dern, who wore a dress in tone bicolor with applications of crystals.

Julia Butters

The little actress of once Upon a Time in Hollywood also joined the rush for the roses. One of the high lights most charming of this red carpet.

Another trend that we could see were the looks full of glam and bright fabrics.

Janelle Monáe

The brightness was the key point of this look from Janelle impacted since his arrival, the dress is made with Swarovski crystals.

Kaitlyn Dever

Another example of glitz and glamour was this actress who also wore a dress with glass applications, but sustainable.

And of course, the elegance and touch of classy nor if made to wait

Penelope Cruz

The Spanish actress dazzled during its passage through the red carpet when you wear an elegant dress from Chanel.

Salma Hayek

Salma is another clear example that elegance does not go out of fashion, and less of a ceremony of this style. The veracruzana spread out in style with a beautiful white dress Gucci.