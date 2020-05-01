Fans and celebrities are criticizing to Evangeline Lilly not to follow quarantine

A week ago the actress Evangeline Lilly published an image on Instagram where she mentioned that her children were still going to gym classes, in spite of the restrictions by the quarantine of the coronavirus. Its publication has aroused criticism and even caused fans to call for their dismissal of the Marvel Universe.

Let us remember that in Marvel, Evangeline Lilly has given life to the Hope Van Dyke (The Wasp), a partner of Ant-Man. Lilly also had an appearance in the film Avengers: Endgamebut now its future as the heroine is at risk.

Photo: Marvel/Disney

The controversial post of Evangeline Lilly on the coronavirus

On Instagram Evangeline Lilly said that their children had gone to gym classes, but that had washed the hands before. “They are playing and laughing”, wrote the actress in his publication, accompanied by the hashtag #businessasusual (#lomismodesiempre).

After a wave of criticism against it, the actress defended her position. “I am living with my father at this time, who has stage four leukemia. I am also immunologically compromised at this time. I have two children”, wrote Lilly in the comments of their social networks.

“Where we are in this moment, it feels too close to martial law for my taste, all for a flu respiratory,” said Evangeline.

Instead of an apology for his stance, the actress called to pay attention to the rulers. “Keeping a close eye on our leaders, ensuring they are not abusing this time to steal more freedoms and more power,” he said.

10 photos that show the social distancing by the coronavirus

The response against Evangeline Lilly for their comments on the quarantine

Several fans have asked Evangeline Lilly to be expelled from the Marvel Universe for their irresponsibility before the quarantine. But they are not the only ones that have been made against the actress.

Sophie Turnerwho gave life to Sansa Stark in Game of Thronesapparently referred to Evangeline Lilly in a live broadcast that performed alongside her husband, the musician Joe Jonas.

“You have to be stupid to put your ‘freedom about your health.’ I don’t give a fuck your freedom. You can be infected to other people, vulnerable people around you when you do this. Hang in, guys. It is not great, is not great and is not smart,” Turner said.

I’m living for sophie turner dragging, evangeline lilly and vanessa hudgens after they said the coronavirus quarantine is overdramatic and they value their freedoms over their health. sophie did not come to play pic.twitter.com/yWJckWPDDX — king (@dicksgraysn) March 20, 2020

The artist Rosie Hardy commented on the post Lilly: “Although you value your freedom over your own life and that is your choice, unfortunately you’re also saying that you value more your temporary freedoms on the lives of others.”

The conductive Marie C Palot said that Evangeline “spat on the bodies of the victims of Covid, their families and the medical staff trying to save them.”

CARD: