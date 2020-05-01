Evangeline Lilly la lía parda, stating that it’s not going to do quarantine

“I prefer freedom to life”. With these words, Evangeline Lilly it has become a center of the anger of half the world. The Wasp Marvel decided to hang with a message in social networks quite controversial. And it is, Lilly began referring to the COVID-19 as a cold to subsequently pass to warn of the convenience of a “vkeep an eye on close to the leaders, making sure not to abuse the time to steal more freedoms and get more power.”

However, the icing on the cake was to come. “There are people who value their lives over freedom. Others value their freedom above their lives. We all make our decisions.” A message especially disturbing coming from a public person, and, to make matters worse, living with a father suffering from leukemia.

Luckily, Evangeline Lilly it is the exception among thousands of stars and familiar faces that call to awareness each day to fight against the coronavirus.