Evan Rachel Wood is a black belt in taekwondo

The first developments of the long-awaited third season of ‘Westworld’ confirm, without spoiling too many spoilers, that this new batch of episodes will contain more action sequences high in addition to a new level, and that was just what I was waiting for your protagonist Evan Rachel Wood.

The actress did not see the moment that the screenwriters write fights body to body for his character, Dolores, to enable it to take advantage of his mastery of the martial arts.

“Luckily I am a black belt in taekwondo”, has revealed the actress told the portal People Now. “It has been nice to be able to resort finally to that ability. I have trained for a long time and it makes me very happy to be able to share the result with the world”.

When he agreed to be in the forefront of the production of the HBO, the interpreter was considered timely to tell the producers the scope of their training, but apparently that information ended up being lost in the chain of command and their peers were of stone the first time they saw it in action

“We started to choreograph the fight scenes and I started kicking, and not what they could believe. I asked them if anyone had mentioned that I am a black belt and I said: ‘No! Have known that one would have thought in a fight is totally different.’ So we set out to change movements on the fly to add more hits and all that,” explained Evan.