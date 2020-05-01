Evan Rachel Wood, heart and mind that you miss less of the previous seasons of ‘Westworld’

The actress Evan Rachel Wood he has 3 seasons of ‘Westworld’ performing one of their main characters, Dolores.

But the HBO series has changed a lot in this new release, and on it has spoken to the interpreter in the direct Instagram of Variety ‘Variety After Show’, which took place after the issuance of the chapter 3.

Evan Rachel Wood, answering to the questions of the fans, considered that work in the series has “opened the eyes”too on the way in which the current technology could evolve in a direction very similar to the cruel dystrophy of the series.

“We’re already living in this type of world, this is just a look a little deeper at what happens when a data collection is not controlled and it becomes this digital war in which we are already,” he explained to the followers.

Wood also has admitted that he was sad for having to leave the scenario of the Wild West in which they have developed the first two seasons.

“I miss the dirt and I miss the horses”, has come to admit.

