Eva Longoria shared her secret for covering gray hair in the quarantine

Eva Longoria has the solution to all the women who are complaining about the coloration of your hair in this quarantine. The successful actress of Latin origin, known for the series Amas de casa desesperadas, shared with his almost 8 million followers on Instagram a video where shows their graying hair without any type of complex and explains a simple trick to block them out.

“Hi guys! Look at all these gray hairs… it’s crazy! Those that follow me know that my hair is getting gray, so I’m going to show my solution,” began telling Eva of 45 years. And in a matter of seconds, he managed to cover them with a spray matizador the French firm of which he is an ambassador.

Longoria, we tweaked the roots of an instant and made a result almost a hair salon. In addition, he said that by not being able to turn to a professional for the pandemic, became a fan of the spray that we brought out the gray hair because it is easy to apply and allows you to focus the product in the specific areas, without stain or hurt your colaración usual.

“I don’t know what it’s made of, but it’s magic!”, said excitedly. And l video had over 2 million views. In addition, the reaction of their fans was very positive. “It is great! Your hair is left very natural, “said his friend, actress Olivia Munn. “It seems like magic!“, “I love to see your videos as well”, “Thanks for sharing, Great discovery!”, “I’m going to buy right now”, “you are beautiful, even with the white hair”, were some of the other texts that were added to your posting.