‘Emma’ more millennial to a movie | Show | Magazine

Six great novels of Jane Austen have given rise to numerous films and television series; they have made free versions and updated of some of them; you have carried out any biopic, more or less faithful to the reality; and his work has served as a background theme to some other stories.

Among the adaptations we can mention: Sense and sensibility (miniseries of the BBC of 1981, or the film directed by Ang Lee in 1995, with Emma Thompson), Pride and prejudice (film directed by Robert Z. Leonard in 1945, or that of 2005 by filmmaker Joe Wright with Keira Knightley), Mansfield Park (tape, 1999, directed by Patrizia Rozema), Emma (film of 1996 directed by Douglas McGrath with Gwyneth Paltrow, or the two miniseries directed by Diarmuid Lawrence in 1996 with Kate Beckinsale), The abbey of Northanger and Persuasion.

Anya Taylor-Joy in her role of Emma.

The works of the famed writer british Jane Austen (1775-1817) are part of the classics of the novel English. The reason? Remember that Austen was the daughter of a family that belonged to the agrarian bourgeoisie (in Georgian), environment that never went out, therefore, your vision is basically focused around the marriage, to the woman. Thus, his works are still read today by a wide audience.

The works of the famed writer british Jane Austen (1775-1817) are part of the classics of the novel English. The reason? Remember that Austen was the daughter of a family that belonged to the agrarian bourgeoisie”.

In the 90’s could talk to each other that there was a “austenmanía”, driven by a flow of films that adapted the novels of the writer. Of these, Emma is that more attention has been awakened to the producers and filmmakers. Now it is Autumn de Wilde, who visit the fictional town of Highbury, where the story about the attempts, well-intentioned, but hopelessly arrogant, the socialite of a girl pair. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the meddlesome Emma Woodhouse, the opera prima of De Wilde captures the satire and wit of Austen.

Anya Taylor-Joy and filmmaker Autumn de Wilde.

The filmmaker from new york has intimated that in many times, the movies, the clothing and the environments often “I feel old”, while historically, color was the way in which wealth is bragged about to the world. The new adaptation highlights the location of Emma with bright flashes, making a narration kaleidoscopic supported with scenes that were not in the 1996 version or in the book, moments in which the characters are far from the hustle and bustle of social gatherings, and simply engaged in their day to day lives or private. Often they find themselves alone, to meet, and the viewer is given a glimpse of its existence, such as those in full privacy; yes, there is nudity and tender moments, which tend not to be as shocking as revealing and easy to relate to. All is not frivolity in the world of Emma.

Characters

Mr. Woodhouse has several funny moments in the novel Emma, but in the new film version the actor Bill Nighy brings a touch of eccentricity. Taking full advantage of the various peculiarities of his character, enlarges managing to intertwine with the biting satire of the rest of the set. So also, the character of mr. Knightley, who in the novel is 16 years older Emma, falls on the actor Johnny Flynn, this is just more to the protagonist and provides him with a masculinity more gentle to the paper.

Johnny Flynn and Anya Taylor-Joy in a scene from ‘Emma’.

There is a moment towards the end of Emma by Jane Austen when the heroine goes to a picnic and she is horrified to discover that it is not as wonderful as we once believed. Boring and careless of the feelings of other people, makes a comment cutting that aims to be witty, but ends up humiliating their target, the spinster and tedious Miss Bates. It is one of those instances that changes everything, a story and a character.

For Wilde, to give the right tone to the character of Emma had their difficulties, so they had to film the scenes in different ways. “She is not a bad person; he is not a psychopath. Has a magic to it, a charismatic charm, but also she is a selfish, malcriada,” said the filmmaker.

Emma, at least at the start of the novel, is the queen of her small neighborhood, and the more problematic and difficult to like the heroine more well-known of Austen. If you compare, you don’t have the playful sense of humor of Elizabeth Bennet (Pride and prejudice) itself, or the maturity of Elinor Dashwood (Sense and sensibility), or the deep understanding of Anne Elliot (Persuasion) of her place in the world.

Taylor-Joy, of 24 years, is perhaps best known for portraying to people that they border on the extreme: the daughter of the farmer, and possibly possessed of the SEVENTEENTH century, The Witch (2015) and one of the girls trapped in the basement by the psychopath James McAvoy in Split (Multiple, 2017), the horror film by M. Night Shyamalan.

She (Emma) is not a bad person; he is not a psychopath. Has a magic to it, a charismatic charm, but also she is a selfish, malcriada”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zZLY4bkw_E(/embed)

“I was really tired of that women had to be not only pleasant but also easy to like. Every time I had a bad time, I wanted it to be a moment in which the people to see her behave badly,” said Taylor-Joy.

In the film, Taylor-Joy usa dresses of the era that are not always flattering (one has a neckline so high that it seems to be asfixiándola). Meanwhile, her hair hanging curls that are tight on each side of his face. “You take too many decisions to make girls look attractive to the modern audience. We are moving to a time, fortunately, where we can do that Emma is as I wanted to represent it, as she was on my mind,” said Wilde, who is more well-known mainly for being a photographer and director of music videos. He had never before directed a feature film. (A. C. J.)