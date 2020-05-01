Ellen DeGeneres produces tv series for Sarah Michelle Gellar

UNITED STATES.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, the protagonist of Buffy the vampire slayer, back to tv as the protagonist of a mini-series entitled ‘Sometimes I Lie’. The new tv fiction, based on the novel of the same name by Alice Feeney, will be produced by Ellen DeGeneres and the actress herself.

According to Deadline, the miniseries that develops Warner Bros TV does not yet have a release date, so the return of the actress to the small screen will soon materialize. The last time that Sarah Michelle Gellar has appeared on the small screen was in the series issued by the NBC’s ‘The Crazy Ones’ alongside Robin Williams.

The ‘Sometines I Lie’, that will count with a script by Robin Swicord (The curious case of Benjamin Button), is the story of Amber Reynolds, a young man who is in a hospital, aware of everything that surrounds it, but without being able to move or open eyes. Your environment does not know that she hears and feels, so that the plot will oscillate between the week prior to the accident that Feeney doesn’t remember and brief flashbacks to his childhood.

