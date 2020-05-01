Elle Fanning, the new star of youth of Hollywood speaks with cutting-EDGE

Even though her sister Dakota has opened the doors of Hollywoodnobody can deny that Elle Fanning got his own fame alone. From that she starred in with Angelina Jolie two versions of “The Sleeping Beauty” (‘Maleficent’) or even when it formed part of the jury of the Cannes Festival, today is the youngest star in the fabulous world of cinema to youth with ta only 21 years old (compliant 22, 9 April). And to the side of Javier Bardem and Salma Hayek, is also the new protagonist of the movie “the Roads Not Taken”.

What with your sister Dakota played to be actresses when they were young? “Yes. With my sister we used to play, inventing scenes that we did between us and even they loved anyone. Nor was it as a work of theatre. We played to live the life as if we were secretaries, things like that. She played that was my mom and I was the baby. I have very fond memories of that time. We changed constantly the characters. And with my sister and creating stories which are very elaborate, playing.”

And how was that left out of play to be actresses, to act professionally? “I guess my mother must have seen and thought it could be a good idea to look for us in a theatre class, to keep us occupied. In reality, she wanted us played tennis but did not work as well. And when you see us act both in the house thought that it could be another option. To me I always liked. I knew that I was going to finish working on something within the world of the show, even thought about a future as a singer”.

What has changed to some extent your relationship with your sister, Dakota, in all these years? “Change is constant, because we are sisters… I guess that is the natural evolution of be 21 years old and she 25. Today we do not note much difference as in other times, and we can talk about topics that before you even played. In some ways we are a lot more friendly, in comparison with the time I was seven years old, and wrestled more. As we grow, it will disappear the age difference and we live the same thing, almost at the same time. We are extremely intimate friends. She is my only sister also. It is everything I have”.