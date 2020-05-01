ELLE APRIL: We love the planet

Miranda Kerr takes monkey Mango Committed and a t-shirt from Mango. Nino Muñoz

In April, coinciding with the Earth day, ELLE devotes a declaration of love to the planet. What makes printed on recycled paper coming from sustainably managed forests and with a special Green full of tips, plans and ideas for, from small gestures of day-to-day, readers will join in the green revolution.

The arrival of ELLE at the newsstand is produced in the framework of an action editorial is unprecedented, with The English Court, in a box eco recycled paper that also contains, gift, magazines, ELLE, Gourmet, ELLE Decoration, and Esquire.

Cover Membership: dress by Stella McCartney and hat Handle. Nino Muñoz

With the iconic ‘top’ Miranda Kerr as girl of cover –a symbol of the fight for the environment–, the magazine focuses names that are pure inspiration against climate change: the designer (and pioneer) Stella McCartney, the actors Matt Damon, Shailene Woodley and Jane Fonda, the model Blanca Padilla, the aristocrat and entrepreneur Eugenia Martínez de Irujo and the journalist Isabel Jimenez, among others.

In the field ‘fashion’, we find the face ‘echo’ of the big firms, we propose a session of ‘shopping’ in which the main protagonists are the recycled materials and the craft work, we fill the wardrobe of pieces born to last, and travelled through the gateway to the decade of the 70’s.

If you are looking for faces with a lot to say, April, ELLE, interview to the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso; the writer Bernardo Atxaga, the performers Robert Pattinson, Léa Seydoux! and Álvaro Morte and the supermodel Christy Turlington. In addition, we give you the keys to work out and get to tone your happiness.

Address vip, plans cultural, getaways… and two more surprises: the special Beauty and the special Kids. The first is an essential guide that sets out the treatments, products, and gadgets that will help you succeed this spring. The second you will discover a universe to explore (and enjoy) with the smallest of the house.

In addition, the access to the digital version –as happens with the rest of the headwaters of the Hearst Spain– is FREE through the platform Kiosk, and More. Because we want to be with you and stay with you at home.

PST: Given the circumstances. The card discount Elizabeth Arden that accompanies the number of ELLE may also be used in the month of June. I store it!