Dua Lipa and Behati Prinsloo are pointing to the trend of wearing the mane of pink but do so original (and groundbreaking)

The quarantine is doing that celebrities are confined in their homes and bored as the rest of people -although with many more privileges-. So much so that between the star system has again been the fashion to wear the hair pink. If some weeks ago we were showing Lottie Moss, Jennifer Love Hewitt, or Ireland Baldwin, now join them together Dua Lipa and Behati Prinsloo. The result? Eye-catching, especially that of the british singer -why cheat.

With reflexes violet

Follow a trend but in their own way and making a difference, here is the philosophy of Behati Prinsloo this week has surprised his fans through his personal account of Instagram. Sporting a mane long and wavy, the color pink blends with flashes of violet that give it an original touch. The Victoria’s Secret model, has changed her hair blonde for the colour of the moment.

A change of image thanks to her boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa surprised everyone a few months ago to dye medium mane of blonde to achieve a look two-tone. While the result is viralizó and left no one indifferent, the british singer has been placed in the hands of her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid (brother of Gigi and Bella), so that it will tint your hair platinum blonde to pink almost fluoride at home.

This mode continues to have a mane, two-tone, though in a new way and breakthrough. With multiple images that have been posted on his account Instagram, Dua Lipa shows that no one can win in that originality is concerned.

What seem to you to these new proposals?

Photos | Instagram @dualipa, @behatiprinsloo