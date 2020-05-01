Double risk that lost an arm in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter win the lawsuit

In 2015, the actress ‘ life risk-Olivia Jackson changed completely during the filming of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016). Due to the negligent production of the film, Jackson suffered an accident in Cape Town while he was driving a motorcycle at high speed. In September of 2019 filed a lawsuit, and today it was announced that a court in south Africa ruled in his favor.

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporterthe court ruled that the trick that Jackson was forced to perform was “planned” and “executed” negligently by the local company, Bickers Action SA, who operated the camera and the vehicle filming with Jackson ended accidentándose. After the mishap, the actress fell into a coma for 17 days. He lost an arm above the elbow. Was paralyzed for a fourth part of their body. His lungs were perforated. His ribs were broken and still suffers nerve damage and scars on the face.

In the lawsuit filed by Jackson in 2019, accused the director Paul Anderson, producer Jeremy Bolt, Tannhauser Gate Inc., and Bolt Pictures Inc., noting that it was expected that she would Milla Jovovich during the sequence of a fight. But at the last minute, there was a sudden change of plans and asked him to make “a scene of a motorcycle dangerous and technically complex in adverse weather conditions”.

“I miss my old face. I miss my old body. I miss my old life. At least now I finally have a court judgment that shows that this stunt was poorly planned and that it was not my fault,” Jackson said.

“This judgment is an important recognition of specialists in acrobatics are not inherently responsible, or willing volunteers, but disposable, when something goes wrong. Like all workers, those responsible have a duty to care for them in the safest way possible the trick”, the lawyer concluded Jackson, Julian Chamberlayne.

When Olivia was injured, only received a payment of 33 thousand dollars.