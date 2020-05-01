Don’t lose sight of Zoey Deutch, one of the new faces of ‘Zombieland: Kills and Finishes off’

If the film is something that is carried in the genes, the great directors and actors would keep their legacy forever and there would be no lack of new faces and voices. But nor the qualities of leadership, or the performing are hereditary, because neither Scott Eastwood is Clint Eastwood or Sofia Coppola is a filmmaker remotely like her father, Francis Ford Coppola. Growing up in an environment like that can help, but when the truth does not matter who you are son or daughter, but to prove your worth. Even when you’re the daughter of one of the great film stars eighties american and director of a great part of those movies, as Zoey Deutch.

Don’t lose sight of Zoey Deutch

1 Vampire Academy They say that the beginnings are never easy, and although it may seem a cliché, in the case of Zoey Deutch is so. After small appearances in series and a secondary role in 'Beautiful creatures', the actress premiered as a protagonist in this kind of dramedy teen about vampires directed by Mark Waters ('bad Girls'). Hard to define very well the genre of the film beyond the fantastic, since at no time get to be clear on the tone you want to adopt this adaptation of the novel by Richelle Mead, half-way between the parody of 'Twilight' but with betrayals, conflicts of family and other issues much more far reaching. If something can be taken out in positive is the great vis cómica de Deutch to give some lightness and self-awareness to a film that at times seems to take himself too seriously himself. 2 Naive innocence (Good Kids) Although 'Vampire Academy' because it represented a foray into the cinema of adolescents (even with its vampires in between), the choice of his next project was a statement of intent. Not already in the theme (the coming of age is so far its kind of worked), but in terms of the industrial, as 'Naïve innocence' is a separate tape and in addition a director's firstling, Chris McCoy. The result is therefore, despite its good intentions, somewhat irregular, and although it has scenes of brilliance, the story of the four friends who decide to change their lives during the summer is something on the surface. Something that would not happen the same way in the next movie of Zoey Deutch. 3 We all want something The great discovery for many of Zoey Deutch probably occurred with the last film of Richard Linklater, 'we All want something'. Although takes to get out and a priori does not seem like the main character (in fact, no character seems to have a lot more weight than the rest), every time that he appears in scene, Beverly (Deutch) steals all the attention. Plays a university student who is studying journalism, and meet Jake (Blake Jenner), from which it will fall in love as you go along the film. The chemistry between the two performers is key but above all, it emphasizes the naturalness of both Deutch and the rest of the cast to reinforce the atmosphere of a time gone by and glorious that you want to convey Linklater. 4 What had to be him? Comedy author Deutch went directly to the most madcap, and it could not be done otherwise than by surrounding themselves with the people who know the most: Jonah Hill (the author of the story), Keegan-Michael Key, Adam DeVine, and above all, James Franco. 'What had to be him?' is the classic film "father-in-law meet son-in-law" but with a christmas touch, and the filter of the generation millennial, since a large part of the gags are based on the technology gap between the father (Bryan Cranston) and the millionaire super rolled out with his daughter (Zoey Deutch), who is none other than James Franco, by times even literally. 5 Flower The year 2017 has been to date the most influence on his career, not only by the increase in the number of jobs that were offered to him, but by the variety that these were to be met and largely allowed it to be tested in different records. The first of them, 'Flower', explored the relationships in the family of a low class family and the process of transformation of the protagonist, Erica (Deutch). His problems with his mother and his rehabilitated brother desembocarán in a rebellion that will take to pay everything with his professor, played by Adam Scott. 6 Rebel between the rye The creator of the series, 'Empire', Danny Strong, premiered in theaters with this costume drama focused on the figure of J. D. Salinger, who would become a famous writer thanks to the novel 'The guardian between the rye', but whose reaction (or rather flight) of fame would do precisely that its reputation out immortal. In the film the young Salinger is played by Nicholas Hoult, while the role of Zoey Deutch is on the first love interest of Salinger, which inspires him at the time of writing, although not as much as his teacher and mentor, played by Kevin Spacey. 8 How to get rid of your boss The fame that he acquired Deutch in 2017, we gained a golden opportunity, a starring role in an original movie on Netflix with all the promotion and publicity that this entails. In 'How to get rid of your boss,' it also coincides with an old companion of the cast of 'we All want something', Glen Powell, with whom the chemistry seems to be even greater than the one he had in the tape of Linklater with Blake Jenner. 9 The Politician Deutch has not been moved for the time of Netflix, it is one of the faces of the new series of Ryan Murphy next to Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Lucy Boynton and Ben Platt, 'The Politician'. Recently premiered, the series is a satire on the american politics brought to the environment of a prestigious institute full of children, hipsters. However, the role of Deutch is a bit out of the tone of the cast because it's about a girl who hides his financial situation and that also has cancer. Or that is what seems to the naked eye, because if something speaks to ‘The Politician’ is that appearances can be deceiving. 10 Zombieland: Kills and Finishes off

When one thinks of the actress, and especially when you see it for the first time, it is impossible not to think of Lea Thompson, the legendary Lorraine Baines in ‘Back to the future’ and the mother of Zoey Deutch. His father, Howard Deutch, was the director of some of the movies of teens most influential of his time along with John Hughes, from ‘The girl in pink’ to ‘A wonder with class’. If something has inherited Deutch of both is his passion for this genre and, like his mother, his inclination for the interpretation and comedy.

Appearances can be deceiving

From the comedy youth has deployed all its potential, with movies such as ‘we All want something,’ or, ‘If you are Not Awake’ it has also demonstrated its ability to function in a film less commercial. In a recent interview spoke of that is not considered an actress typecast and chooses the roles that you are most interested in to develop what he does best, his humor. If something evidenced by his recent roles (in ‘The Politician’ and ‘Zombieland: Kills and Finishes off’) is that nothing is what it seems to the naked eye and it is better to know before you judge. Will continue to be the daughter of the director and the star ochentera, but Zoey Deutch is going in the right path so that its origin is not what defines it.