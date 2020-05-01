Do you also what would you do? The fighter Nikki Bella tells her everything to her ex, John Cena

Although the fighters of the WWE Nikki Bella and John Cena ended their relationship some months agothe diva of the company of wrestling confessed quand even involve your former spouse in your love life.

#wwehof A publication shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) the 31 Mar, 2017 at 5:13 am PDT

Yes, Nikki, who the twin of the also fighter Brie Bella said that she called to Dinner after an appointment of love to tell him how much he was in it.

“Oh, yes, I will let you know everything. He (John) knows every thing I have been doing, and with whom I have gone“, expressed the athlete with the longest reign in the category Divas Champions, with 301 days.

SEE ALSO: Sheldry Sáez on ex: ‘has nothing to do’

“I have a lot of respect for him,” he continued. “This break was not bad, not ended badlynot us, we did bad things to each other.He is still very close to my family. All I have done is what I have done know. I don’t want to get hurt or be surprised with anything. And I know that that is not something I have to do, but that is what I am.”

The largest of the Bella Twins had a dramatic separation, since put an end to her engagement Dinner few days before the wedding, which should have been held early last may.Dinner and Nikki, who stood out from the 2012, pledged on 2 April 2017 after his combat by mixed teams against The Miz and Maryse, at WrestleMania 33.

SEE ALSO: The sexy new girlfriend of Neymar

The athlete 35 years canceled her engagement because Dinner did not want to have children. Later the also actor he changed his mind and assured Bella that would grant your wish to be a mother, but Nikki had already made his decision.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1ge3qnOyyI(/embed)