Do they stay together John Cena and Nikki Bella? | John Cena and Nikki Bella were seen together at a mall in Melbourne, Australia, as seen in the picture that we will describe below. Dinner and Nikki were in action at the event WWE Super Show-Down of the weekend.

There was a report on WrestlingNews.co at the beginning of this week that showed that Cena and Nikki are still together. According to the article, Dinner had finished shooting in China in the upcoming movie Project X, starring Jackie Chan, and flew back to Tampa at some point in the last week. He then flew to San Diego from Tampa, where he still owns a house with Nikki.

It was also noted that the filming has begun for the next season of Total Fine, so it is very likely that they were recorded some images backstage at Super Show-Down.

During an interview with ET! The end of last week, Nikki said that she had not been seeing to Dinner.

“What is he doing and I also,” said Nikki. She added that she is single and “still not ready to join with someone.”

John Cena did not receive any blow to WWE Super Show Down

Although it received a blow of Elias when he was on the apron waiting for the release, John Cena did not receive any blow or bump in the ring in the combat of yesterday. This is the reason why this happened.

John Cena is currently in the middle of the filming of the ‘Project X’ with the legendary star of action movies, Jackie Chan. Dinner had a hair cut a different way because of their commitments to film. In addition, they had assured the filmmakers that would be dedicated to a limited physical activity, according to the rumors. That is why his participation in the battle was minimal.

According to the rumor, Dinner has to fly back to China to finish the film and could not run the risk of injury during the course of the combat.