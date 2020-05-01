Disturbing trailer for “dangerous Lies”, the movie from Netflix that premiered on Thursday

After being fired from a restaurant he worked for, Katie gets a job as the caretaker of an elderly millionaire in a country estate of Chicago. There, the two remain completely alone, surrounded by an extensive rural landscape. As the days go are going by creating a link between the protagonists, until the man unexpectedly dies, and he names her his sole heir.

From that moment he unleashed the conflict in dangerous Lies, the new original movie from Netflix that premiered on Thursday. Katie and her husband “involved in a complex network of lies, deception and murder”.

Camila Mendes, known for playing Veronica Lodge in Riverdalein the tape that it is the responsibility of Michael Scott. The director of this thriller has a long career in television movies, and with Dangerous lies debuts on the streaming platform.