Daughter of Milla Jovovich will debut as an actress

Ever Gabo Anderson is the latest aspiring actress with famous parents that has begun to take the first steps at the mecca of film to carve out a name in its own right.

As daughter of the singer Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Andersonshe knew beforehand that I would have the bar very high, but they did not expect that it would take so much time-twenty-two auditions, to be exact – in to get a role in his first two films.

“There have been quite a few projects for which I showed up to the casting and ended up giving the job to another person,” he confessed in his first report photo as the protagonist for the magazine Flaunt.

“That was when my parents reminded me that I should get up again and keep trying if you really wanted to dedicate myself to the interpretation.”

Although she has always been more than willing to work hard and demonstrate that you do not intend to build his career on their surnames, in the background is human and you can’t avoid that bothers you to be judged as another daughter of two Hollywood stars.

Ever, who grew up in different set of the filming, and speaks three languages -English, French and Russian, will appear very soon in the remake that Disney prepared ‘Peter Pan‘and give life to Scarlett Johansson’s girl in the movie about the character of ‘Black Widow‘.

“I always found it amazing that my parents work in a fantasy world. I love that feeling that I experience when I like to pretend to be another person”, has explained about the reasons that have led you to follow in their footsteps.