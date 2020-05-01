‘Dangerous lies’: The new film by Camila Mendes has divided opinions – movie News

Netflix recently released this thriller starring one of the stars of ‘Riverdale’.

Camila Mendes, the actress best known for her role of Veronica Lodge in Riverdale and also for having participated in the movie from Netflix: The perfect date along with Noah Centineo, now has a premiere more in door in the above-mentioned platform streaming. This is the tape: Dangerous lies, a thriller in which he shares credits with Jessie T. Usher, actor known for his role of A-Train in the series the Boys.

WHAT IS ‘DANGEROUS LIES’?

Katie (Mendes) is a girl who has a few months working as a caregiver for Leonard (Elliott Gould), in spite of this it has quickly become a person near and dear to the millionaire. Everything seems to be going normally, until suddenly he dies, but the good news for the young (with their complicated economic situation) is that he became the sole heir of the fortune of their chief.

Now that life has changed, he moves to the mansion of Leonard along with her boyfriend: Adam (Usher), but when they discover a trunk full of money leads them down a path tricky in that there are temptations materials, as well as mysteries that begin to occur in your life and make them be alert, because there are secrets that do not know, and more people involved in the events of that thought.

IS IT WORTH IT TO SEE ‘DANGEROUS LIES’?

Fans of Riverdale obviously they are more than pointed to see Dangerous lies on Netflix, however, more people have view the film, as with just one day in the catalog of the platform streaming was placed as the most viewed content. This means that there is a strong enthusiasm and anticipation to see the film for little more than an hour and a half in duration.

The criticism is apparently not convinced of the outcome of the filmsince the comments have been divided, noting that the work of Camila is not the best to lead a film of this style and that your character has a lot of stereotypes. They have also complained about problems with the libretto and a story that is not sustainable that wants to cling to the mystery.

However, the reactions in social networks have been positiveand even many people have taken their accounts to recommend the tape. It is true that the fans of Camila Mendes have made a lot of noise about the premiere, but all of a sudden, there are comments of people neutral have ended up convinced of the final product.

So Dangerous lies has released the typical disparity between critics and the publicbut in the end you have the best opinion about it. Take a look and tell us what you found.