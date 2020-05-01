Dangerous lies: an explanation for the end of Dangerous Lies, the new film by Camila Mendes of Riverdale on Netflix | What happened and what it means to the end of the movie? nnda nnlt Fame

Netflix renews its catalogue constantly to provide its users with new entertainment options. One of its recent releases is the movie dangerous Lies (“Dangerous Lies”) starring Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher. The tape, which combines mystery and drama, engages the audience from beginning to end and has become the new topic of conversation viral on social networks.

“When an elderly rich man dies and leaves him unexpectedly his inheritance to his new caregiver, this is wrapped in a web of deceit and murder. If you want to survive, you need to doubt everyone, even their loved ones,” reads the synopsis of the film Netflix.

Written by David Golden and directed by Michael Scott, “Dangerous Lies” focuses on Katie Franklinperformed by Mendes, a caregiver who inherits a vast fortune after the death of the old man who took care of her. So, he decides to move into her mansion with her husband, Adam (Jessie T. Usher). Shortly after settling, they both discover a treasure chest full of money and begin to investigate the secrets that are hidden behind the discovery.

WHAT IS THE MEANING OF THE END OF THE MOVIE “DANGEROUS LIES”?

After that Katie and her husband Adam inherit the fortune of the old man a rich man named Leonard (Elliott Gould) raise the suspicions of the authorities. It is as well that attract the attention of a investigating local murders, the Detective Chesler (Sasha Alexander).

While you clean the house of Leonard, Katie makes a series of strange discoveries that may complicate your legal position. First, she and Adam discovered an old chest filled with $ 100,000 in cash. Instead of delivering the money to the police, Adam convinces Katie to save them in a safe deposit box at the bank. Then, Katie finds a hidden group of diamonds for a value of $ 2 million.

This discovery comes with a corpse in decomposition, which Katie definitely wants to report it to the police. Again, Adam convinces her otherwise. Dispose of the body in a trash container, and hides the diamonds somewhere on the property to their custody. All of this is a matter quite complicated, especially with the Detective Chesler looking over your shoulder.

To increase the complications of Katie, a real estate agent very aggressive, Mickey Hayden (Cam Gigandet) has been sniffing around, trying to pressure Katie to sell the house. On his second visit, he accuses her directly of forging the will of Leonard.

Katie makes an attempt more for Adam to communicate with the police about the cash and the diamonds, but he refuses flatly and tells her that he never wants to go back to being poor. Katie begins to see the other side of her husband, and that scares them. After another visit from the detective Chesler points to the research directly to Adam, Katie decides to seek the advice of Julia, the lawyer for Leonard.

Katie talks to Julia about everything, and Julia warns Katie that Adam might be planning to flee and leave her holding the bag. Although Katie cannot imagine her husband doing something for the style, between the warning of Chesler and now Julia, your gear will certainly begin to change.

Now convinced that Adam deceived her, Katie is quick to return to the home of Leonard. She arrives to find Adam packing up bags of cash for the two. Adam tells him that he investigated a little bit about Hayden, and that he is not who he claims to be. This “real estate agent” was actually a convicted felon who did two years for stealing diamonds from a local jewelry store. Adam was not trying to steal the money and flee: cleaned the box up so that both could escape Hayden.

Katie can’t believe that you left that Chesler and Julie pushed into his head, but he barely has time to process the reversal. When you exit the corridor, Hayden is waiting. He puts a gun to the head. You want to recover your diamonds. The confrontation leads to a shoot-out climate that leaves Adam and Hayden shot dead.

FINAL SCENE

The final scene jumps forward in time again. We see Katie very pregnant, who still lives in the mansion house of Leonard in Queens, planting a sapling of a cedar in the garden outside. The detective Chesler is about, and is apparently a social call. After exchanging jokes, Chesler tells Katie that they have searched the property from top to bottom, and no one can find where Adam hid the diamonds. Katie assures Chesler that he has no idea where he could have made. The detective accepts the explanation of Katie, but she leaves with a look persistent and suspicious.

Once more alone, Katie ends up planting the cedar and turn on the sprinklers. In the final shot, we see the drops of water from the sprinklers that land in the berm that surrounds an adjacent tree. The flow of the sprinkler slowly revealed a group of diamonds buried near the surface.

ACTORS OF “DANGEROUS LIES”

Camila Mendes

Jamie Chung

Sasha Alexander

Cam Gigandet

Elliott Gould

Jessie T. Usher

Garfield Wilson

Briana Skye

Trevor Lerner

Nick Purcha

Stefania Indelicato

Erika McKitrick

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

Year: 2020.

Duration: 96 min.

Country: United States.

Address: Michael Scott.

Genre: Thriller.

