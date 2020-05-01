Dancer of Sia IMPACTS your beauty on Instagram (PHOTOS)

One of the dancers that caused a sensation after the release of the video clip “Chandelier” topic of the singer Sia it was Maddie Ziegler, his spectacular dancing was a tendency in various television programs and now it has become a teenager very requested on Instagram.

Maddie Ziegler, who in addition to being a successful dancer, he has also dabbled in modeling and in acting.

The young american, who participated in the “Ballerina”, a film child, which is about the life of a small girl who wishes to be a dancer. The movie was released in the year 2016 and Maddie Ziegler lent his voice to the character of “Camille Le Haut”.

The successful dancer at the age of just 16 years it has become a celebrity, because it has been impacted with your beauty to its millions of followers in Instagram.

Maddie Ziegler has become a celebrity most searched in Instagram and its recent photography has stopped impacted his followers, as the young man wears a face totally changed, because, as you may remember, was just a little girl when he participated in the music video of Sia.

Maddie Ziegler in the same way revealed a few days ago that his participation in the video clip “No New Friends” group LSD formed by Labrinth, Sia and Diplo that was created in the year 2018, the band’s name takes the initials of each artist. The new issue of LSD is evident from their debut album titled “Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present… LSD”.

The famous and successful dancer and model Maddie Ziegler, has over 13 million followers on Instagram and its recent publication reached more than one million likes.

Look at the photo of Maddie Ziegler, which you can’t miss: