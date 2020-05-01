Crown Kiki Bertens in the virtual Open of Madrid

The tennis player in holland, number seven in the world, defended his title at the Spanish event, first held in line, due to the Covid-19, defeating the French Fiona Ferro.

Defends the crown in line…

The tennis player Dutch Kiki Bertens endorsed your title and proclaimed champion of the first tournament virtual the Open of Madridafter defeating 6-1 to the French Fiona Ferro.

And to defend my title😉🎮

Thanks @mutuamadridopen for organizing this great event!! #playathome pic.twitter.com/EmkS39Rn6Z — Kiki Bertens (@kikibertens) April 30, 2020

Bertens he was crowned in the edition 2019 the Open of Madrid in the “Magic Box”, after defeating the two times champion, the Romanian Simona Halep, insets in a row, a double 6-4.

🏆 Kiki Bertens is proclaimed winner of the #MMOPEN Virtual Pro ➡️ The Dutch repeat title in Madrid, this time in a virtual way 🇳🇱 @kikibertens 🆚 @fioferro 🇫🇷 6-2 🔊Follow the competition live, at this link:https://t.co/5NNrHpQc2a#QúedateEnCasaConTDP #PlayAtHome🎮 pic.twitter.com/zCKSsfNuko — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) April 30, 2020

Due to the pandemic coronavirus Covid-19 this year, the tournament in Madrid could not compete physically, so that Bertens had to defend his title on the line, through a video game.

The Dutch did their own thing, overcame in the Quarterfinals to one of the strong contender, the swiss Belinda Bencic, and, later, in the Semi-finals of the Danish Caroline Wozniacki.

The number seven in the ranking (WTA) reached the final match before a French that came to give the surprise to eliminate the that is shaping up as one of the favorites for the title, the Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Kiki Bertens he was crowned in the tournament and virtual will take 150 thousand euros that will be donated in part or in full his companions are most affected by inactivity.