Criticism: Criticism of “Almost happy”, series directed by Hernan Guerschuny with Sebastian Wainrach and Natalie Perez (Netflix)

Almost happy (Argentina/2020). Creators/Showrunners: Sebastian Wainrach and Hernán Guerschuny. Address: Hernán Guerschuny. Script: Sebastian Wainrach. Cast: Sebastian Wainraich, Natalie Perez, Santiago, Korovsky, Hugo Arana, Adriana Aizemberg and special appearances by Julieta Díaz, Juan Minujín, Carla Peterson, Gustavo Garzón, Wos, Adrian Zuar, Rafael Ferro, Emme, Mex Urtizberea, Pilar Gamboa, Paula Morales, José Luis Gioia, Gustavo Garzon, Leticia Siciliani, Malena Ginzburg, Dalia Gutmann and Peto Menahem, among others. Photography: Marcelo Lavintman. Music: Leandro Aspis and Carlos “Charly” Valerio. Original song titles composed by Ale Sergi and performed by Miranda!. Edit: Agustín Rolandelli. Art direction: Marcela Bazzano. Sound: Emiliano Biaiñ and Mark Zoppi. Duration: 10 episodes of half an hour each. Available from Friday, may 1, on Netflix.

As Woody Allen, as Nanni Moretti, as Elia Suleiman, as Larry David and so many others, Sebastian Wainrach interpreted in Almost happy an alter-ego to be too similar to itself: it is called, of course, Sebastian, is a figure of the radio, is bloat a fan of Atlanta, and several other issues linked to the fictional character with the real person. It is also the scriptwriter of this series that runs quite smoothly and charm Hernán Guerschuny, who already work with the same actor in the movie A night of love (2016).

Between moments of self mockery (the self-portrait reaches at times to a blackness a little cruel), and other passages in which it is too close to self-indulgence, self-indulgence and the egotrip, Almost happy shows us a Sebastian separated from Pilar (a very natural Natalie Perez), with whom she splits custody of the two children have in common. If well are already divorced, he is still having erotic fantasies with her, although -as is clear from the first episode (Travel permit)- is also excited to take advantage of the possibilities of his new singleness. This temptation intimate in particular (and the contradiction and anguish of the mature man contemporary in general) is one of the central issues of this series that pendula between the vertigo and the effectiveness of the sitcom (in his best moments), and a tendency to manners (on others).

One of the best aspects of the series has to do with the approach to fame’s own Sebastian. Is a public figure, several ask taken selfies, but at the same time is this the place uncomfortable that, today, they have many men to relate to women from a perspective that can be read as manipulation or abuse of power. Obviously, here is powered by the point of view of the antihero, of the loser (things never go as planned), but that tension is always latent and that guilt is made quite explicit in the Episode 3 (Bullying) when invited (by way of public apology) to his radio program to Cecilia Ferrari (Julieta Diaz), a today health which used to be a clandestine love during the teenage years that this woman has suffered and whose trauma is still the acomplejan.

The series has moments provocative, as the death of the psychologist (Gustavo Garzón) or the time in Episode 4 (A greeting to my dad) Sebastian enters his family home and discovers his parents (Adriana Aizenberg and Hugo Arana) by having sex, although also other situations pretty obvious and little achieved as a whole sub-plot dedicated to the size of the penises (yes, again).

Beyond the good performance of Perez, the series misses some minor character a bit more attractive than the Umbrella (Santiago Korovsky), the producer / assistant / friend of Sebastian, whose presence appears to be limited to demonstrate that it has rather more sexual activity that the frustrated protagonist.

Among the attractions of the series are the participations of famous: from Adrian Zuar as an entrepreneur of a factory of tvs that hires him for a monologue in Episode 3 (The Semi-Final) until the targeted Garzón and Diaz, passing by Juan Minujín, José Luis Gioia, Benjamin Amadeo, or being close to the creator of the series as Juliet Pink, Dalia Gutmann, Peto Menahem, or their own children. The intimate and the public, in that game of winks accomplices, mirrors, and interactions you love to Wainrach.

N. R.: This review was done after having seen 4 of the 10 episodes enabled in advance by Netflix.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6jZxkDe3Uw(/embed)

