Confirm to Sarah Michelle Gellar to series Ellen DeGeneres

The actress us Sarah Michelle Gellar will star in the thriller Sometimes I lie his second project for streaming after announcing his participation in the series Other people’s houses.

Produced by Ellen DeGeneres the new series is based on the novel of the same name by Alice Feeney that tells the story of “Amber Reynolds”, who is in a coma and is unable to remember how he got there.

Trapped in her own body, “Reynolds” is terrified at the same time you will need to rebuild your memories since it is certain that her current condition was not an accident and her life is still in danger.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the platform of Fox chose to Gellar, Emmy award winner and globally recognized as “Buffy, the vampire slayer”, for their two productions.

Sometimes I lie will have with the screenplay by Robin Swicord (The curious case of Benjamin Button), while Other people’s houses involves a drama based on the novel by Abbi Waxman.