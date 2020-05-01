Comes to Chile with the series that left her unrecognizable to Lily Collins: Los miserables | TV Show

‘Les Miserables’ returns to the screen, but this time to the television. After the film adaptation of 2012, the novel Victor Hugo it was transformed in a series produced by the BBC and PBS.

In this opportunity, the poignant series of eight chapters is starring Dominic West, Lily Collins, David Oyelowo and the winner of the Oscar Olivia Colman.

The work was in charge of the writer Andrew Davieswho gets to be at the height of his reputation as a master of film adaptations of works of English literature.

Located in France in the NINETEENTH century, The miserable follow the story of Jean Valjean (Dominic West of The Wire, Tomb Raider), who spent 19 years in jail for stealing a piece of bread and now returns to the prison, completely destroyed.

With a new identity, and is dedicated to helping the poor and takes care of the orphan Cosette (Ellie Bamber of Nocturnal Animals). However, you can’t escape your past.

His archenemy, inspector Javert (David Oyelowo in Interstellar), once more we follow the steps and begins a game of cat and mouse where there can only be one winner.

The cast is complemented with Lily Collins (Tolkien), who assumes the role of Fantine, the character that led to Anne Hathaway win her first Oscar.

For that role, Collins had to undergo an extensive process of makeup which left her looking quite different. His work has also been highly praised by the critics.

Remember that Fantine was a woman that every peso earned delivering it to a couple who took care of his daughter Cossette.

After being fired from his job, he ends up in prostitution to be able to keep the girl.

The miserable come to Chile December 12,through the platform Starzplay.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isQGHwWyJ6k(/embed)