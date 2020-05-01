Coloration cinnamon spice is the solution to look reddish hair fashion

The red tones and brassiness they are the kings in color this fall, where the shade ginger beer gains in intensity and warmth. However, getting a tint of these colours is flawless on your mane is not an easy task. Coloration cinnamon spice –in Hollywwod la luce Zoey Deutch, actress of the series of Netflix The Politician– it is perfect for adding a touch of hair dye more hot in the fallregardless of the natural color of your mane, and without running too many risks.

The tone owes its name to that its appearance resembles that of the cinnamonthat is a warm golden brown color, with slight hints of red. And the fall is the best time of year to achieve this effect, since you can take advantage of the ombré natural shining to your hair after the summer –sure that you have returned from the beach with the media and tips more clear than usual– and mix it with shades of red-bronze and copper distributed by all parties and so obtain a result with a lot of motion and extremely bright.

The hair dye cinnamon spice mix shades of red, copper and chestnut.



If your natural hair it is brownask your colorist a mix of blonde highlights warm, deep brown, copper and red; but if your natural tone it is more golden blonde or even strawberry blondeso you’ll just have to darken a little more the strands the more profound, and if you’re a brunette you can apply the tufts reddish on the tips only, in a subtle manner, that the tint is only obvious when the sun.

At home you’ll have to show more love to your hair, as the shades of red are the ones that fade more easily. To keep your color fresh usa a shampoo without sulfates and choose some mask that contains pigments to enliven the tone until your new visit to the hairdresser. And, if once a month you go to the salon to get a treatment of brightness you will see how your colouring is revived as if by magic, and so you’ll be able to spend four to six months without the need to touch up the color.