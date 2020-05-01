Carmen Electra: what to do now, what was it

The unusual Carmen Electra it was of those women who, despite not being famous in a particular area, the whole world knew about it. Before Paris Hiltonshe was one of the socialités more involved in the entertainment industry, appearing in countless presentations awards, carpet, red, parties, meetings of famous and much more. Without being hailed by a work, Carmen Electra he won fame for its beauty and its attitude against any criticism. But, where are you now?

Carmen Electra in the 90s © Mirek Towski

The legend confirmed account that Prince was the one who discovered Tara Leigh Patrick (its original name) when she was a dancer in Minnesota. The two began a bond friendly which resulted in him getting you a recording contract to Carmen, who at that time wanted to win fame as a singer. However, the album was not well received so he decided to leave the world of the music, and move towards the television, keeping the fake name you chose.

It was thanks to Playboy that Carmen Electra won fame immediately by its beauty, which lead him to participate in the series of Baywatch, playing Lani McKenzie which gave him even more fame. Similarly, their occurrences surprise with the Pussycat Dolls undoubtedly gave him much more fame and attention.

Carmen Electra © Michael Caulfield Archive

Far from being a dramatic actress, the model began to participate in ribbons of comedy as American Vampire and Good Burger, local hits that would not grow your career. At the start of the century became one of the favorite actresses for parodies as Epic Movie, Scary Movie, Date Movie, Disaster Movie and more, which has not helped anything in his career, and was slowly disappearing. Although he still had more covers with Playboy until 2003, her fame was fading.

Carmen Electra now © Michael Tran

However, although I almost don’t hear it, Carmen Electra still fairly active in the industry. He has participated in reality Shows like The Choice where appeared as a celebrity single looking for a partner, and has made presentations as herself in series such as Suburgatory, Jane the Virgin, and 90210.

Carmen Electra now © Bobby Bank

What is certain is that no longer appear in both film and tv as before. His credits in recent years have been minimal and are reduced to units of a episode. However, Carmen remains fairly active in networks and apparently makes appearances at events from Las Vegas, where it tends to make some presentations.