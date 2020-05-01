Camila Mendes will come to Netflix with the new thriller “dangerous Lies”

The actress of the youth series Riverdale, Camila Mendes, stars in a new story of drama and suspense in the new film from Netflix, “dangerous Lies”, which follows a young man who becomes a millionaire overnight.

In the movie, Mendes plays Katie, a young woman who works taking care of an elderly millionaire who at his death she inherits his entire estate. Although in the beginning everything was rosy, slowly begins to live a nightmare when together with her husband begins to investigate all the secrets that surround it.

“Menitiras dangerous” has cast complete Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander, Elliot Gould, Garfield Wilson, Nick Purcha, Briana Skye, Trevor Lerner, Stefania Indelicato and Erica McKitrick.

This film, directed by Michael Scott and written by David Golden has its premiere scheduled for this coming April 30 on Netflix and all of its platforms.

Check out the trailer for “dangerous Lies”: