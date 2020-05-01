As well celebrated the protagonists of the tenth anniversary of ‘Victorious’

Czech cute messages with which the cast celebrated the ten years of Victorious…

It was the 27 of march of 2010 when it aired the first episode of Victorious, and though it has been 10 long years since that day so special, the stars of the continue in the heart.

With cute message on the social networks, the cast of Victorious reminded the tenth anniversary of the series that gave him fame:

Victoria Justice:

“10 years of Victorious. In fact, it is a little crazy to write that, because in many ways it seems like yesterday. I’ll never forget how I cried in our first reading in the table. I cried because I was so fucking happy! This program changed my life, and I am very grateful to be able to share it with this amazing group of people-incredibly talented. We share memories together that I remember fondly on this day and that will always be cherished“.

Ariana Grande:

“I just want to say how grateful I will always be by being in this program and for those years of my life. Could not have spent my teenage years with a better group of human beings, most fun and talented. I really loved playing Cat Valentine (even though sometimes people think that in fact I still talk and act so, and its essence will haunt me lovingly until I die). I miss getting in trouble with my friends in the school classroom and try not to laugh when we should not do it in the set Even strange for me to wake up with pillows stained with red dye“.

Elizabeth Gillies:

“10 years. Could not write the half of the memories if I tried. I really love these guys. The years we spent at Nick on Sunset filming Victorious were some of the most wonderful moments and precious I have ever had in my life. We were children we All grew up together in that program. We laughed as much as we work. We were a family 10 years ago and still are now. (No, seriously, I mean seriously, we were sending text messages for more than 2 hours last night) Thanks to all the fans, old and new, to embrace our little show strange and continue to keep you alive so many years later“.

Daniella Monet:

“The last time we were all together, the strange boys, strange to Victorious, nick at sunset, a strange laugh all the time, get nervous before going to our cute and small walk-in closets, spend too much time in hair and makeup, my crazy shoes, Trina and my little shorts with big shirts because my breasts were too large for a children’s show, even strange to be frozen during the crazy night sessions, strange the choreography because I was convinced I was a dancer (I am not), not strange, totally record songs because I can’t sing, but strange to listen to you sing ALL DAY“.

Daniella Monet:

Avan Jogia:

“10 years since Victorious. What luck I had of having such friends. I love them all“.

Matt Bennett:

“The 10 best years of my life began 10 years ago today“.

Who would you like to that took place. 10 years of Victorious with a reboot?

