Arrow: Stephen Amell says that gay scene was his favorite of the entire series

Since its inception in 2012, Arrow – 86% has been one of the most successful productions of The CW since the series began with a universe of television that it became, quickly, in a phenomenon, especially for the chapters of a crossover, you have done it once a year since the launch of Supergirl – 97% in 2015. Despite the good results of hearing and of the good reviews it has had, the show starring Stephen Amell, will end with the season which is to air today, the octave, and because of that has given much to talk about in the last days.

Throughout these seven years and more than 150 episodes, the show has had poignant moments and exciting ones that have captivated the public, however, recently Amell said on his Twitter account which has been the scene you most enjoyed filming and is one of the last season.

The series is based on the character from comics Green Arrow, a vigilante and crime fighter, who uses a hood to green mode suit and his weapons are bow and arrows, created by Mort Weisinger and George Papp. From this show, DC and The CW launched The Flash – 97%, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow – 59% and most recently Batwoman – 71%.

Arrow follows the character of Oliver Queen, played by Amell, a billionaire of Starling City, which is discovered on the mysterious island of Lian Yu for five years after that naufragara with his father. Upon his return, he reunites with his mother, Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson), his sister, Thea (Willa Holland ), and their friends, Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell) and Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). From this moment begins a crusade to end the evil of his city, not realizing that he can’t take the law into their own hands and murder let loose.

The scene chosen by Amell as their favorite is one where her character is shown to be vulnerable and open. After the transformation that has taken Queen during these years, this scene itself is an important moment and poignant, because it finally knows her children, William (Ben Lewis) and Mia (Katherine McNamara), then that Monitor the transport to the year 2019.

We should remember that for this last installment we already know that Oliver Queen is dead in the future, for their children, to meet with him in the past was something special, the same as for Arrow. And out of the screen, the actors involved also felt good to be able to film the moment.

In an interview with Entertainment WeeklyLewis said that he requested to shoot the scene because she thought her character never had the opportunity to have a good chat with his father before the latter died.

… to have a second chance to go back in time and in its 30 years after having lived the last 15 as a gay man proud was something really interesting and extremely unique. There is a scene of presentation a regular and then there is this, that (has) the layers of time travel and the pain of the loss of a father, and then the amazing experience of meeting with the dead father. It is really wild.

The actor also mentioned that he was anxious to record the scene because he is a gay man, and I knew it would mean a lot to the audience and for the fans of Arrow have seen it grow to William in the program, but specifically for those LGBTQ. For his part, Amell tweeted that this scene was his favorite, and was happy to share it with Ben Lewis. Below we leave the video of this moment so that they can enjoy it.

