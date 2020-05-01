By: The Press

TV Series | After eight seasons, Arrow came to an end on Tuesday 28 January 2020, thus becoming the first of a series of superheroes of The CW to say goodbye. After the event Crisis on Infinite Earths (Crisis on Infinite Earths) in its original language), which includes the sacrifice of Oliver Queen only remaining two episodes for the inevitable outcome.

In Green Arrow & the Canaries (8×10), the penultimate episode of ArrowMia Queen had everything that could be desired, until Laurel and Dinah appeared suddenly in his life again and things took a surprising turn; Laurel and Dinah crawled to a kidnap victim that has direct links with Mia.

While the final chapter included the appearance of Felicity Smoak, the protagonists of The Flash and Legends of Tomorrowalso, Rory Rega, Moira Queen, and Emiko Adachi.

WHAT It HAPPENED THE END OF “ARROW”?

Then you die and become The Spectre to defeat the Anti-Monitor, Oliver returned to Arrow through a flashback that took us to the first season, and a scene that met the hero with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).

In ‘fade out’ (8×10) it was revealed that Oliver had raised up many friends while he was The Spectre, and helped create Earth Prime. All of them gathered for the funeral of Green Arrow. The first person to be saved is Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson), mother of Oliver, who kills Deathstroke (Manu Bennett) and the rescues. Moira reappears in the middle of an interview for a documentary in tribute to his son.

The following to speak with the team of the documentary were Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), who is now chief of police, René (Rick Gonzalez), who plans to be the next mayor, Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne), and Diggle (David Ramsey).

Thanks to the statements of Rene and Diggle fans Arrow they discover that since the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths and the death of Oliver there has been no crime in Star City.

In 2012, Oliver and Diggle are hunting for the trafficker of people John Byrne, while, in 2040, Sara (Caity Lotz) comes back and takes Mia (Katherine McNamara) to the funeral of his father. In the present, when William is kidnapped Felicity, Rene, Diggle, Roy, Thea, Rory, Curtis and Lyla help you in your search.

However, it is Mine, the new Green Arrow, who discovers that he has been kidnapped by the John Byrne of the present. In that moment, past and present meet: Oliver decides not to kill John and send him to prison, something that Mia replicates.

Finally, it reveals a statue of Oliven Queen, Lyla, and their children move to Metropolis, Mia returns to the future, René prepares his campaign for the mayor’s office and Diggle stumbles upon a box that comes out a bright green light, which for many means that will be the new Green Lantern.

Arrow closes with a scene of Oliver and Felicity. In a flashback in the seventh season of the series The CWwhere The Monitor led Felicity to an unknown location, shows a dimension of paradise that looks like the office of Moira, the place where Oliver and Felicity met and where he expected to spend his life after death.