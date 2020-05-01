Ariana Grande stars in the reunion more special ‘Victorious’ | Film and Television

Although today is one of the singers most popular in the world, there was a time in which Ariana Grande it was just a teen actress who fulfilled his dream of forming part of a series on Nickelodeon. Because yes, Big was not the girl Disney, it was girl Nickelodeon.

In 2010, they premiered the series juvenile Victorious in Nickelodeon. Led by Victoria Justice, one of the sides most well-known of the channel at that time, it became quite a success for the channel. But between the cast, the fans were set at the character of Cat Valentine, a girl smiling with red hair. It was a very young Ariana Grande for fifteen years that was beginning to emerge among their peers.

So good was the reception of the character of Ariana, which the canal bet for a spin-off of his character with the series Sam and Cat. Yes, only lasted one season and in 2014 said good-bye. But Big was already a well-known face and his career as a singer only just started.

Well, this Tuesday, November 19, has had rather a nice reunion between some of the characters of Victorious. And what has been the nexus of union? Nothing more and nothing less than the concert of the interpreter Breathing in Atlanta.

In this way, his friend and former partner of cast, Elizabeth Gillies went to see him act. It is not uncommon to see Elizabeth next to Ariana. In fact, since they met in the series have been great friends. Is more, is one of the girls that appears in the clip Thank U, Next.

But it has not been the only actress on Victorious who has been with Ari in his concert. Matt Bennett, who gave life to Robbie Shapiro, was also with her. In fact, he also appeared in the music video of Thank U, Next, in the scene that recreated the film To And For All.

We have also seen next to Ari in one of their Halloween parties. Specifically, in the disguise of character The Twilight Zone. Yes, that feast in which the artist wore with the nose of a pig.

Before acting in Atlanta, Ariana wrote on her Twitter account that she was “very excited”, but could not say why. And what was the reason? Both Bennet as Gillies went up to sing with Ari in that concert.

Both sang themes of the series Victorious. While Bennett played along to a Great song I Think You’re Swell, Gillet was encouraged to Give It Up. In fact, when the actress finished singing, Great referred to it as “one of his best friends always”.

Without a doubt, although this reunion of Victorious has not been very large, yes, it has been special. A moment iconic for the fans and followers of the series.