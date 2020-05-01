Anya Taylor Joy could star in a spin-off of Mad Max

Anya Taylor Joy is an american actress primarily known for having starred in the “Split” and “Glass”, the movies of M. Night Shyamalan. Also participated in other films such as Emma, The Witch, and Morgan.

His last appearance on television was in the fifth season of Peaky Blinders, the BBC series in which she played the wife of Michael Gray, Gina. In addition, I was about to start filming a mini series of Netflix where will be the protagonist. The same is called “The Queen’s Gambit” and is suspended for a moment by the pandemic Coronavirus.

However, the recording of their new series is not the only thing that was perdujicado in the life of Anya by the Coronavirus. This Thursday, April 16, the actress turned 24 years old and was feasting in his house as long as it meets the quarantine.

“Thank you to all the special souls who have made this birthday unforgettable. It’s funny how as I get older, the more I look like a small child. LOVE TO ALL, STAY SAFE”, wrote in his account of Instagram.

On the other hand, the actress began talks with George Miller to make a spin-off of Mad Max: Fury on the Road. Apparently, the director of the film, winner of 6 awards Oscars has in mind to make a movie centered on the character of Charlize Theron, Imperator Furious and Anya Taylor Joy is the one who could interpret it.