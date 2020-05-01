Anya Taylor-Joy could give life to the Imperator Furious in the new spin-off of the tape of Mad Max

Anya Taylor-Joy is in talks to play Imperator Furious, the character of Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Mad Max 5 already have the green light and could begin filming in the fall of this year, in Australia

Madrid, march 28 (EuropaPress).- George Miller it is one of those directors who are not involved in a project until they’re not quite sure of the same. But when it does, the results are impressive. Recently it was revealed that the director is working on a spin-off prequel Mad Max: Fury Road starring a young Imperator Furious. And there is already an actress that rings with the force for the role.

According to reports Variety, Anya Taylor-Joy, the young actress The New Mutants and Split, is in talks to assume the role of Imperator Furious, the character of Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. The new film will tell the life of the character before they end up being one of the Imperators of the Immortal Joe.

Variety explains that Miller has already started interviewing actresses for the role of Imperator Furious in the new installment of the saga Mad Maxso remote a cause of the pandemic coronavirus, and Taylor-Joy is one of the young people that it has been selected by the director. Of course, this does not mean that it is going to be elected, but it puts it on the radar as one of the strongest, and premature candidates.

Other performers that have been heard about the project have been Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, known for his roles in Aquaman and in the series of Watchmen HBO, to interpret the male protagonist, and the actress Killing Eve Jodie Comer, who is rumored to be the enemy of the Imperator Furious.

It is expected that George Miller begin filming the next movie Mad Max as soon as you finish your current project, Three Thousands Years of Longing, whose production is currently shutdown because of the pandemic of the COVID-19. The filming of the spin-off of Mad Max to begin, as soon, in 2021.