All of the nominees to the BAFTA Awards 2020

This February 2 will be held the 73° edition of the BAFTA Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

“Joker” is the film more nominations received a total of 11. “The Irishman” and “once Upon A Time In Hollywood” follow with 10 nominations each.

Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson they also stand out with two nominations each. Robbie is nominated for Best supporting Actress for 2 different movies: “OUATIH” and “Bombshell”.

By her side, Johansson, received a nomination for Best supporting Actress for “Jojo Rabbit”, and Best Actress in a leading role for “Marriage Story”.

In Spoiler we will share the complete list of all nominees to the BAFTA Awards 2020.

BEST MOVIE

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST MOVIE BRITISH

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Pop

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio – once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Pop

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Pop

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The-Irishman

Brad Pitt – once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes – 1917

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

DISCLOSURE (Chosen by the public)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward

BEST DEBUT FILM (Script, direction or production)

Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Maiden – Alex Holmes

Only You – Harry Wootliff

Altarpiece – Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio

BEST FILM NON-ENGLISH-SPEAKING

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

BEST MOVIE DOCUMENTARY

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

BEST MOVIE ANIMATED

Frozen 2

Klaus

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Pop – Anthony McCarten

BEST SOUNDTRACK

1917 – Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino

Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

BEST PHOTOGRAPH

1917 – Roger Deakins

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

BEST COSTUME

The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C Rubeo

Judy – Jany Temime

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

BEST EDITING

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917 – Lee Sandales

The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Serious

Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once upon a Time… In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

BEST MAKEUP

1917 – Naomi Donne

Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy – Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

BEST SOUND

1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King – Andrew R Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

BEST CASTING

Joker – Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

The Personal History of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe

The Two Pop – Nina Gold

BEST SHORT BRITISH

Athaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

The Trap

BEST ANIMATED SHORT BRITISH

Grandad Was A Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

Both the nominees as the winners of the BAFTA Awards are elected for more than 6700 members of the British Academy of Film.