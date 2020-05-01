All of the nominees to the BAFTA Awards 2020

This February 2 will be held the 73° edition of the BAFTA Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
“Joker” is the film more nominations received a total of 11. “The Irishman” and “once Upon A Time In Hollywood” follow with 10 nominations each.
Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson they also stand out with two nominations each. Robbie is nominated for Best supporting Actress for 2 different movies: “OUATIH” and “Bombshell”.
By her side, Johansson, received a nomination for Best supporting Actress for “Jojo Rabbit”, and Best Actress in a leading role for “Marriage Story”.
In Spoiler we will share the complete list of all nominees to the BAFTA Awards 2020.
BEST MOVIE
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
BEST MOVIE BRITISH
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Pop
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Leonardo DiCaprio – once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Pop
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Pop
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The-Irishman
Brad Pitt – once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
BEST DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes – 1917
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite
DISCLOSURE (Chosen by the public)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward
BEST DEBUT FILM (Script, direction or production)
Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite
For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Maiden – Alex Holmes
Only You – Harry Wootliff
Altarpiece – Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio
BEST FILM NON-ENGLISH-SPEAKING
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady On Fire
BEST MOVIE DOCUMENTARY
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
BEST MOVIE ANIMATED
Frozen 2
Klaus
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Pop – Anthony McCarten
BEST SOUNDTRACK
1917 – Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino
Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
BEST PHOTOGRAPH
1917 – Roger Deakins
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
Le Mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
BEST COSTUME
The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C Rubeo
Judy – Jany Temime
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
BEST EDITING
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917 – Lee Sandales
The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Serious
Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Once upon a Time… In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
BEST MAKEUP
1917 – Naomi Donne
Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
BEST SOUND
1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le Mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
The Lion King – Andrew R Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
BEST CASTING
Joker – Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
The Personal History of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe
The Two Pop – Nina Gold
BEST SHORT BRITISH
Athaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
The Trap
BEST ANIMATED SHORT BRITISH
Grandad Was A Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
Both the nominees as the winners of the BAFTA Awards are elected for more than 6700 members of the British Academy of Film.