Alec Baldwin speaks Spanish with her children at a tender moment

In the home that have been consolidated Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Thomas two languages are spoken on a daily basis. On many occasions, can be heard indistinctly in the family speaking English, the language in which the actor communicates with his three children, as well as in Spanish, which is used by your partner to journal with her first-born, Carmenwith the purpose that the small to be bilingual. So listen to the popular Yoga teacher, it seems that the actor has managed to perfect their diction in the language of Cervantes.

©@hilariabaldwin Alec Baldwin has consolidated a home bilingual along to your wife

So he proved the comedian of 61 years, his beautiful wife bragged about their progress in a video in which it appears by reading a story to two of your shoots with a Spanish quite acceptable. In the publication, shared in the networks of the beautiful Hilaria, can be seen at Baldwin on the floor, narrating the passage of a story with an accent that seems to amuse their children.

Although his command of Spanish is not yet quite perfect, the lack of pronunciation makes up for it with his great talent as a comedian to add funny comments in English and making them laugh to their little ones.