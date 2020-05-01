Alec and Hilaria Baldwin will have a fifth child

Once more, the wife of Alec Baldwin it has gotten away with it to convince her famous husband to expand the family again would be a great idea, despite the fact that he believes that with the four suckers that all have in common –Carmen (6), Rafael (4), Leonardo (2) and Romeo (15 months)- and his older sister Irelandthe fruit of the failed marriage of the actor with Kim Basinger, it is already more than enough.

“We have four children, but she wants at least one more. So we’re going to have a fifth”, he recognized the interpreter of 61 years in the episode that she recorded for the program Hiking With Kevinalthough rushed to clarify that his wife is not yet pregnant, at least for him to know.

What another child on the way?

The own Hilariathat the April suffered a miscarriage in the early weeks of pregnancy, had to resort to their social networks to confirm that they are expecting a new baby after many of their relatives started to call to congratulate:

“Why no one had told me that there is another child on the way? I would love for you to support me to the day this type of important things, I hate to be the last one to know about!”, joked.

The initial reluctance of Alec faced with the possibility of repeating the experience in the fatherhood seemed to respond to a concern purely financial related to ensure the well-being of his wife and children in the event that he something were to happen.

“Money, that is the only thing that I would like to have more in this life, to be able to leave it to my wife when I die, because I’m not going to be at your side for much longer, let’s face it. And I have to leave a considerable amount of money, you huge pile of tickets!”, he expressed his sense of humor as usual.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images