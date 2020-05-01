Aaron Paul captivated by Evan Rachel Wood long before Westworl

The past 15 of March was released season 3 of Westworld, putting an end to the long wait of their fans. A group of new characters were introduced, including the former star of Breaking Bad, Aaron Paulas Caleb.

Bring yourself back online. @WestworldHBO is officially back on. Season three premier starts now. ?? pic.twitter.com/qqIeRUXx2o — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) March 16, 2020

In this first episode, Caleb, a veteran who suffers from PTSD (Disorder of Post-Traumatic Stress disorder) has to deal with, in addition to conversations with a therapist, with a voice simulated by the computer of your friend who died, before Pain (Evan Rachel Woodfalls literally into his arms.

Beyond how it develops his character in the series, Paul was more than excited to have the opportunity to be a part of Westworld.

“I was a big fan of this program, from the beginning, week to week,” he said in a telephone interview to Collider.

Later, when asked about what it meant to him to work together to Evan Rachel Woodthe actor could not help but express his admiration for her.

“I’ve been a big fan of yours, since I have memory. One of the first things that comes to mind when I think of what made me fall in love with her, as an artist, was when I saw the movie Thirteen”

He added that he had been a dream to be working face-to-face with someone for whom I felt such admiration.

And continued by adding: “And then, get to know her on a personal level, and really understand, really, what a bad ass he is, what a fighter is and what surviving is, and the fact that it is now a legislator’s real, it’s amazing, the gambit that you have. She is really a great inspiration, to be honest”