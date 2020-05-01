A scam Or$S4500 million spread from Malaysia to Hollywood and splashed Leonardo DiCaprio

The corruption scandal of the fund “1 Malaysia Development Berhad” (1MDB), created in 2009 to develop the country in the southeast asia and is believed to wandered nearly 4500 million dollars splashes to the highest spheres of power, coming to be seen as one of the corruption of the greater importance of the story that touches, even to Hollywood. An intricate web of bribes, shady business, and parties rampant whose research in their country of origin you can be in the nothing before the change of government in Malaysia.

Although it appeared that a year ago began to debug responsibilities to boot, then one of the trials against the former prime minister malaysian and architect of the fund, Najib Razakthe sudden change of government in this nation, in march aroused the doubts about the continuity of the research. The first and main processing, Najib, who is believed to drifted to their accounts up to 1000 million dollars and is facing 42 charges related to his management of the 1MDB, he received the news of the inauguration of Muhyiddin Yassin uploading a photo on social networks with the thumb in sign of victory. If well masked their intent by making believe that celebrating a succulent dish of food, his detractors saw him clear. Najib, prominent figure of UMNO, the party that supports the appointment of Muhyiddin, went back to feel protected.

There are not a few who fear in Malaysia that Najib and his men, including his wife, Rosmah Mansor, manage to end up returning to public life, although Muhyiddin said his intention of fighting corruption. Najib defended always by your innocence, and said to have been “deceived” by Jho Low, a bombastic man of business to malaysian that managed the operations of the fund.

The ex-prime minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, involved in an embezzlement gigantic. (Photo: AP/Wong Maye-E, file)

Whereabouts unknown, Low, persecuted by the courts of Malaysia and the united States, ensures that it was just a “intermediary” used by their relationships with influential figures. An art that is mastered to perfection. Low and his partner emiratí Khadem Al-Qubais made it available to the clubs in Las Vegas in the second to renowned figures: Leonardo DiCaprio, for example, celebrated its 40th birthday in 2014. Low continued building up their friends list elite, inviting actors such as Robert DeNiro, Jamie Foxx and Bradley Cooper, and celebrities like Kim Kardashian, to his own circus, where he liked to make out of a cake in giant stars such as Britney Spears, according to the magazine Paris Match. The malaysian not was sparing in gifts for their new friends: Kardashian was a guest of honor with a Ferrari, while the model Miranda Kerr received a diamond necklace, of eleven carats in the shape of a heart. Leonardo DiCaprio, a Picasso. His connections with Hollywood came so far that Low helped to fund The Wolf of Wall Street with money from the 1MDB.

The waste of the malaysian in Hollywood began to be remedied by the us authorities, who returned them to Malaysia $ 600 million after confiscating and liquidating part of the heritage of Low in the united States. The Department of Justice in the north american country also investigates the schemes of Low to expand their sphere of influence at the political level, through an alleged donation illegal re-election campaign of Barack Obama in 2012, in addition to try to intervene in the investigation of 1MDB under the administration of Donald Trump. And is that the extensive ramifications of the scandal were made that at least six countries have started investigations in this regard, among them the united States and Singapore. The class is financial nor is the book of this stone in the shoe: the authorities malaysian they accuse the investment bank Goldman Sachs hide and misrepresent information about the sale of bonds to raise finance for the fund.

Although, officially, the investigations are continuing in Malaysia, the change of government in the country was nervousness. Xavier Fair, the swiss banker of Spanish origin who uncovered the scandal to the filter in 2015 hundreds of documents that revealed the dark financial transactions between 1MDB and the company, with headquarters in London Petrosaudi, for which he was working he left Malaysia abruptly with his family a day after Muhyiddin was to ever swear the charge. “We didn’t want to announce our departure to be safe in Switzerland”, he said later, according to a report in the journal South China Morning Post (PMDS). Like Just, Pascal Najadi, the son of a prominent banker malaysian whose assassination in 2013 was linked to the plot of the 1MDB, he confessed to that diary being “too scared” as to return to Malaysia.