5 celebrities who were “sexualized” by the industry and the public being minors | TV Show

From its beginnings, Hollywood has sought to lovely children that they can attract the audience with their tenderness. The problem, however, begins when they begin to develop and should live that transition publicly, even, many times, is hurried by the same industry.

In the decade of the 90’s Mara Wilson it was the actress ‘ child of the moment. He had started his career with six years in Dad always and had won over the hearts of all in Miracle on 34th Street. But the peak of his fame was reached with eight years in Matilda.

With the time the actress was recognized that this was not exactly the best time of your life, but that his major problems began to unfold when he began to grow.

Following the premiere of Matildahis mother died product of a breast cancer fulminating, so the little girl decided to step away for a time on the screen and when he went back to puberty happened to the account.

At the age of 11 agreed to participate in the filming of Thomas and the Magic Railroad, office of the director Britt Allcroft. It was she who made him see that his body had changed.

“Mara, when we started filming still were a little girl, but now you grew up, you are 12 years old. Your body has changed. And we took account of these changes when reviewing the shots. So maybe you could use a sports bra…”, said the director, as he recalled Wilson in his book Where Am I Now?.

“Puberty had come, and I was the last to find out,” he said and assured that he was crying and that her caregiver Lucy the consoled them saying, “oh no, don’t be sad. It is not a bad thing. The tits are fabulous”.

From then on everything changed. Not only was his face tender, but also had to face a nice little surprise. When searched on the internet found photos of her digitally manipulated, where they put his face on the body of naked women, publications that had hundreds of comments. “My family had changed, my body had changed, my life had changed,” he says.

In this way, the actress discovered how to industry and the public had been sexualised, and since then the directors because they did not see it the same way.

“As soon as I got to puberty, it was well seen that people relate to me to discuss about my body. Every time I stumbled upon an article about me, all the fears that I had about my body were confirmed: it Was ‘ugly’, that as a woman it was useless, or that it was not ‘adorable’, which made me an object,” he acknowledged.

Over the years, Mara has become very critical of the sexualisation of children in the Hollywood industry, where the examples are not lacking, especially in the last few years.

Check below some of them

Millie Bobby Brown

In 2017, the north american magazine W sparked outrage by including Millie Bobby Brown, then 13 years old, in a list titled “Why television is more sexy than ever”.

The protagonist of Stranger Things was with colleagues as Nicole Kidman, Keri Russell, Riz Ahmed and James Franco, among others.

But even before the publication of the article, the teenager had already sparked concern in their fans for a few appearances in the media with photo sessions, showing older than their biological age or even as a femme fatale.

In the last few years has also given much to talk about for your love life. In fact, it was highly criticised by uploading a romantic photo, kissing your then-boyfriend, singer Jacob Sartorius (15).

As expected, the publication got thousands of likes and messages, one of which was of her friend Ariana Grande(24), who decided to make a joke, which apparently seemed to him nothing funny to Brown.

“To me or even let me leave the house until the 20”, wrote the singer in the comments, loosing the laughter of the followers of Millie, who finally decided to delete the photo.

Finn Wolfhard

Another son of Stranger Thingsthat has also been the victim of sexualization, it is Finn Wolfhard. In fact, when I was 14 years received an inappropriate message from a model 27.

Ali Michael wrote in his stories of Instagram, which Wolfhard the “call within four years”, when he was of age.

Michael had to apologize publicly after the heavy criticism on the part of his followers, who described his message as “disgusting”, “abusive” and “inappropriate.”

In the meantime, the teenager who became known thanks to his character Mike Wheeler in the popular series of Netflix, was asked about the post of the woman, which he described as “crazy”.

“It’s okay to apologize. It is strange, but… I mean, I don’t know. It is well”, according to the entertainment site NME.

Currently the career of Wolfhart, now 16 years of age, continues to rise. In addition to having their own band, it was also chosen by the brand Yves Saint Laurent as one of their faces.

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler he began to dance still very small, but the world-famous the reached 12 years old when he began to work with the singer Sia.

In fact, in 2015 we generated a lot of discussion around the video clip Elastic Heartstarring Maddie and Shia LaBeouf. In it you can see both artists performing a hypnotic dance inside a cage, dressed in a mesh of skin color.

A lot of netizens criticised the fact that a man of 28 years had this type of contact with a minor, considering the choreography aggressive and overly sexual.

After these comments, Sia has defended the production, although he apologized to those who have felt offended. “I anticipated a few comments of ‘pedophilia’ in this video. The only thing I can say is Maddie and Shia are the only actors that I think could have done these roles”wrote the singer on Twitter.

“I apologize with those who have been offended by #ElasticHeart. My intention was to create emotional content, not to anger someone,” he continued.

For her part, the young dancer said to Cosmopolitan magazine that it was a pleasure to work with Shia and that even his mother, the actor, and she herself had spent a lot of time together before recording the video.

“Before we started the video Shia took me and my mom to eat and get to know us better because it would be odd to say, ‘hey, let’s dance together’ on the first day, do you know? That would be weird so you have to create that bond,” he concluded.

Despite the controversy Sia and Maddie continued to work together, but the criticism against the singer did not stop. In fact, the English newspaper The Guardian, questioned in an article entitled ‘The riddle of Sia: if the fame is so harmful why is the give to a child?’.

Today with 16 years is considered to be one of the star juvenile more important in the world.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is today, without a doubt, one of the great promises of the pop world. With only 17 years, not only is the owner of a prodigious voice and a musical style very particular, but also of a posture and conviction that have become a reference point for his generation and his followers.

You don’t like the standard conventions, and does not respond to the impositions of media. And this not only manifests itself in his music, but also in their day-to-day. The young often wear looks oversized clothing (very very large), bright colors, and combinations that defy the impositions of the fashion industry.

As he explained on one occasion “you don’t want all the world to know all about it”. “That’s why I wear loose clothing. No one can say because they have not seen what is underneath, do you know? No one can say ‘is very thin’, ‘is not’, ‘you have the flat back’ or ‘what is fat’. No one can say anything because they don’t know it,” he added.

However, when she appeared in public with a t-shirt tight under his sweatshirt with zipper, comments on social networks were not left to wait, and of course primaron those on your figure, finishing by actually do your main fear.

So began to emerge messages uploaded tone dedicated to her, where many of the men they were encouraging you to change your image to show more of your figure and “attributes”, forgetting everything that she posed.