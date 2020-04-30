With Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish! Rosalie dared to more in quarantine and gave an announcement

Social isolation has also served as a way to develop the creative potential and Rosalia he knows perfectly. And is that the well-known artist put together his own karaoke from the comfort of your home, not only to have fun with their fans, but to make your confinement a quieter time.

Today I’ve woken up with the urge to go to a karaoke, but as you can not, it occurs to me that I can sing from home, explained Rosalia through his account of Instagram. Tell me what songs you like to sing. The leo. Elíjanme a few good songs, a few good great songs!”, commented the interpreter, Catalan shortly before the start of his series of video clips singing karaoke.

It was as well as accompanied those melodies of all the songs that he’d come with his melodious and flemish voice is so characteristic. In fact, the classic flamenco A tu vera was also performed in the voice of Rosalia.

In the same way, other songs more new such as Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa; Beautiful by Christina Aguilera; God Is A Woman by Ariana Grande and When The Party’s Over, Billie Eilish, were also heard by the fans and of course, Rosalia I couldn’t with so much happiness.

These actions desenfadadas appeared in the stories of Instagram of Rosaliaso that took just a duration of 24 hours. However, many of their most faithful fans captured the most emotional moments and shared them on their social networks, especially on Twitter, where the social network almost bursting with so many comments.