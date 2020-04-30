What Will Return Buffy? Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a track

To live in this age of isolation because of the coronavirus means being prepared for all eventualities in the way that it is, in addition to having a lot of surprises by various celebrities, the latest is that Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a track from the return of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’.

Sarah Michelle Gellar played the huntress that gave name to the series on the only girl in the worlda choice, if you want to say, that has the strength and skill to fight the vampires, demons and the forces of darkness from 1997 to 2003.

The actress has kept his followers abreast of how she and her family are handling the current global lock of the coronavirus.

Tuesday, Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a track from the return of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, in which he holds a piece of wood with the shape of a stake, the weapon of choice of the vampire slayer, only that it is huge.

“I found this on my ride today“shared Gellar at the foot of the photo of the image that makes a pose standard of the jacket on the dust of a vampire.

This may be the only dose of Gellar as Buffy that we get, because in September of 2019 he made it clear that his time fighting against the forces of evil was in the past and that it had no plans to get involved in a remake or reboot.