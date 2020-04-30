What a back the ’90s! Selma Blair, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Shannen Doherty. It together again!

It seems that the link between Selma Blair and his companions in the hit film “Cruel intentions” is not just a job.

The film of the late ’90s, which already became a classic of the cinema, had as one of its protagonists the actress.

And those times you were to the american very good friends, that survived through time and difficulties.

In addition to having in common the profession and for having played iconic characters in fiction, BlairMichelle Gellar and Doherty converted on a trio of great friends.

Above all Selma and Shannen, have had to face serious health problems throughout his life, and have helped each other.

The famous interpreter of Cecilewas diagnosed with the cruel disease of multiple sclerosis, in August 2018, and the fight against it since then.

For his part, who was Prue Halliwell, now in its second breast cancer. But despite everything, the girls are held together, so it showed the selfie that went up the mother of Arthur to the networks.