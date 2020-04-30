The courts are paralyzed by the coronavirus and the players and the players spend confined in their homes these days. Simona Halepone of the most recognized of the women’s circuit, it is in your country, Romaniapending the resumption of the season, which for now is scheduled for next 13 July. In an interview to CNN he has told you how to pass the quarantine and the situation in Romania.

“I have not gone to the streets since the start of the quarantine. I am a person who takes things very seriously and is nervous with this situation. The confinement is being very strict in Romania. We’ve got the military on the street, and we are not allowed to go outside”, about the quarantine in your country.

“The situation in Romania is terrifying. I try not to watch or read much news because I find it very troubling. I prefer to focus on helping all you can and to do my part so that it can staying in home and, of course, staying strong and positive. It is very strange not to have tennis in my life for a period so long. The longest of my career”, he adds.

Simona Halep during the semi-final of the Australian Open by 2020 to Garbiñe Muguruza

REUTERS

To Halep was caught in the beginning of the quarantine recovering from an injury and this has allowed us to focus more on her and not to take risks: “In part, I have been lucky because the situation of the coronavirus began just as I was struggling with a foot injury. So this extra time gives me the opportunity to heal my foot the correct way and you have time to work on my recovery without being worried to miss some tournaments. I’m still in touch with my trainer and with my coaches, Darren Cahill and Arti Apostu-Efremov. I still have not been able to hit balls but I hope to do prontoo when the situation improves and the lifting of the restrictions”.

The back of the tennis

On the future of tennis, hopes to return in September and that was to play a Grand Slam from the left standing -Roland Garros and US Open-: “I Think if we go back to playing tennis in September we will have already won, because it would mean that we have finished with the threat of the virus. At this point we can dream to play a Grand Slam but support held and, of course, itentaré play if possible. It is strange to not know when we can go back to playing tournaments again. In what area will we do it? In what country? We do not have answers yet, so that it is difficult to plan,” he concludes.

