Westworld: a Summary of episode 7 of season 3

The third of Westworld starts to get to his end, and episode 8, which airs on HBO next may 3, will be the last of this season. Luckily we already know that yes there will be season 4 the number of hosts in revolt. But for now let’s talk about this seventh episode in the that have become Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and we’ve even lived through such a moment, a brief, in which Westworld has become to look like a western.

The seventh, which is entitled, “Passed Pawn”, starts in Jakarta. Musashi/Dolores (Hiroyuki Sanada) receives a call from Charlotte/Pain (Tessa Thompson) who has clearly survived third-degree burns of the previous episode. “Get ready. There is chaos in the streets,” he warns Charlotte. Adding to remember that the plan of Pain for both of you is to die.

But Musashi does not arrive on time to prepare and that is Maeve (Thandie Newton), who last week demanded to Serac (Vincent Cassel) more help, you have been sent to Musashi to his partner Clementine (Angela Sarafyan) and Hanaryo (Tao Okamoto). And they are loaded that back Pain. Remember that Hector (Rodrigo Santoro) had to become part of this help of Maeve, but Charlotte destroyed his pearl in the last episode.

Meanwhile, Caleb and Pains are in Sonora, Mexico. He wants to know what the plans are for the hostess and what kind of revolution is carried between the hands. Dolores wanted a place where they could live theirs, but theirs have become extinct due to Serac. “People still have a chance. Will need someone to lead,” he tells Dolores to Caleb.

This episode 7 of season 3 of Westworld has thrown light on the past of Caleb and we are back to see the characters of dr. Greene (Bahia Haifi) and Whitman (Enrico Colantoni) that were presented briefly during episode 5 as part of the memories of the war veteran. After having been subjected to therapy sessions of reconditioning and with virtual reality goggles with dr. Greene, Caleb was convinced of having been serving in the Crimea. They had ambushed him and his team, and the greater part died. He and his friend and companion Francis (Kid Cudi) caught the leader of a group of insurgents, Whitman, but finally the insurgent leader, and Francis ended up dead without that Caleb could avoid it. Or this is what he believed happened.

Caleb is becoming more aware little by little that, under the effects of a drug developed by Incite Limbics, the limits of the reality of blurred and the emotions feel less intense. Caleb was regulating the crime through the app Rich. With his friend Francis, who did not die in the war, were commissioned to catch Whitman, who in reality belonged to the pharmaceutical company that developed Limbics. The system, which is always listening, he realized that Caleb had left that Whitman would talk to her and give her all that information and makes sure to tie up loose ends. Confused to Caleb in a way that ends up killing Whitman and Francis.

Of all of this, taking account of Caleb little by little in the place of Sound where is Solomon, the previous version of Rehoboam, and where is the center of “doctor” in which you had that therapy, reconditioning. Dolores tells us that the brother of Serac, Jean My (Paul Cooper), was schizophrenic and Solomon inherited some of its features. When Caleb and Pains are to Solomon, the system of artificial intelligence, he explains that Caleb was one of the first patients of the therapy to recondition. Those for which it was not working declared dead. In the case of Caleb, the therapy worked. The idea of the therapy was to reprogram humans as if they were hosts, an idea of Serac.

If you think I’m telling a lot of things difficult to follow is because this episode is much more crowded than other narrative expository. There is little left for the end of season and several pieces should fit together before.

While Caleb confronts his past, Pains eying to Maeve, who has come to take her in. Dolores wants Solomon to give Caleb a strategy, a new story for the human, while she is going to struggle with Maeve. And here begins a battle between Maeve and Pains, both perfectly dressed in black, in which there is not a clear winner.

In parallel Studds (Luke Hemsworth) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) are also in Sonora, in the mental hospital in which it is located, William (Ed Harris). We explained to the Man in Black turned in a Man-in-White that Charlotte as infected with a virus that allowed him to Pains to get into the system in the laboratory of that place. That virus was that Charlotte gave to William in the episode 4 and the unknown protein that we detected in the blood in episode 6. According to the system, in addition, William is dead. William, who has had a revelation, says to regret having helped to build the hosts and warns Studds and Bernard kill them if they don’t kill them for him before.

The episode ends with Solomon having finished preparing a strategy for revolution which has to carry out Caleb right before the Pains turn off the system by taking off in the middle of herself and Maeve.

“Pain was made with a poetic sensibility. Not destroy humanity. Him yes he will do it”, Bernard tells Studds, explaining that they must find Caleb. But William has a gun and is as unbearable as always. He wants to destroy them.