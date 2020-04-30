VRUTAL / Olivia Munn complaint were some unusual things happening in the filming of X-Men Apocalypse

X-Men: Apocalypse was a failure for critics and many point to the decisions taken by its director: Bryan Singer.

Precisely in the last hours, Olivia Munn, the actress that gave life to Psylocke has reported that strange things happened on the shoot:

When we were filming X-Men, I had never shot a movie as big as this before. I did not know what was right or what was wrong, but knew that it seemed strange that Bryan Singer would leave and say that he had a thyroid problem. Instead of going to a doctor in Monreale, which is a city of very high level, he said that he had to go to Los Angeles. And it was for about 10 days as I recall. And he said, ‘Continue. Continue rolling’.

We were on the set, I remember that there was a great scene that we had, and we came back to eat and after one of the assistants Bryan came and taught us a mobile phone with a text message on it.And he had written to the actors, ‘Hey guys. Now I am busy. But go ahead and start filming without me’. And we said, ‘Okay’. And I never thought that anything like that was normal, but I realized that other people also thought that it was not normal. And the other people who thought that was not normal was the people, high level people who make decisions about hiring this person.