Two documentaries for the isolation: Michelle Obama and Amaia

Since that would start the quarantine, a wave of premieres have come to platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO and Movistar+, as well as to the television, to the delight of the lovers of the small screen and everyone who is taking advantage of the isolation to enter new universes. From proposals for young people, adaptations of books or movies that have managed to revolutionize several generations. The range of options has been very broad and will continue to do so with the arrival of the month of may.

Have already been confirmed some premieres of renowned, as is the case Hollywoodthe new and mysterious series of Netflix for lovers of the seventh art, or Valería, the adaptation of the bestseller Elisabeth Benavent. But without doubt, everything makes indicate that will be the new documentary launched in the giants of the streaming the that promise to revolutionize this final phase of the insulation.

This coming may 1, Amazon Prime Video premiere One lap around the sun, the documentary about the year in which Amaia Romero arrived (and revolutionized) the music industry. A film directed by Marc Pujolar that makes us witnesses to the day-to-day of the young navarre during the first few months of their success in the streets all over the world. A proposal surprising that we were unaware of the details until a few days ago and which nevertheless promises to captivate several generations.

Few are those who after passing through Operation Triumphdo not adore the voice and personality of Amaia Romero.

And a few days later, namely on day 6, you will come to Netflix Becomingthe documentary about the life of one of the great names of the international scene, Michelle Obama. An emotional mini-series that focuses in a more intimate and personal on the world tour that the former first lady of the usa.USA took place during 2018 to promote his memoirs, a book that managed to become one of the most sold and that now somehow come to the eyes of the whole world.

“Now more than ever, while we take care of our loved ones, we fight against the pandemic, and we face confusion and uncertainty, I realize that it is important to preserve, more than ever, the memories and the feeling of connection with others that I had during those months traveling,” writes Michelle in the text that accompanies the trailer the documentary that promises to thrill his legion of followers.