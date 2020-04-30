Thiem rejects the idea of donating money to other players

The austrian Dominic Thiem, the current number three in the ATP rankings, has rejected the idea of creating a fund to support players who suffer economic problems due to the halt of activities by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

In an interview via Skype issued in the electronic version of the journal austrian Kronenzeitung, the player ensures that in the lower classes of the circuit “there are many players that do not submit everything to the sport and who do not live the life of a professional as it should be.”

“Why, I don’t see why you should give money to players as well. Honestly, I’d rather give money to people and organizations that really need it,” he added Thiem.

“None of the best players have given us nothing. And in addition, no player, even those that are down (in the rankings), struggling to survive, none will die of hunger,” said the austrian.

In mid-April, Novak Djokovic, the world number one and president of the Player Council ATP, proposed the creation of a support fund for his companions, after talking with the Spanish Rafael Nadal (number 2) and with the swiss Roger Federer (#4).

“We have to help the players. Many of them are considering leaving the professional tennis because they simply cannot survive financially,” said Djokovic in a letter sent to the other players in the ATP rankings.

While the ATP would have assigned a million dollars to help the players ranked between positions 150 and 400 in the world, the big three will seek a range of support between the number 250 and the 700.

On the other hand, Thiem noted that he has tried to stay in shape during the weeks of quarantine and confinement, which in Austria was not as hard as in other countries.

Since last week, the astro austrian is already training at a tennis centre of Vienna, although without a concrete goal, since no one knows how they will follow the circuit of the ATP.

“I’m at a fairly good level in terms of my physique, but the important thing now is to be back on the tennis court,” he said.

“A concrete plan of training does not exist. This exitsirá when we know how to follow the circuit”, he added.

In terms of the possibility to take part with Austria in the Davis Cup final in Madrid at the end of November, Thiem said that it is a date “realistic” to be able to be played as planned.

“I want to play there, because it is an event great. To me I like to play Davis Cup, and with the best man (on the team’s austrian) we can have good chance in Madrid. Yes I want to play, I’m going to play,” he concluded. Vienna, 27 apr (EFE).-