They belie the rumors of Green Arrow and The Canaries

The spin-off of Arrow, Green Arrow and the Canaries is still in development, but has not yet been confirmed that it has green light

On Twitter, the showrunner of Arrow, Beth Schwartz, responded to the rumor about that he had ordered the series of Green Arrow and The canaries. She cited the news, who claimed that he had opened a production office in Vancouver and was moving to the series, and wrote: “I wish this were true!”

However, fans of Arrow still should not lose hope. In the answers, Schwartz clarified that Green Arrow and the Canaries it is still in development, but The CW has not made a decision. “We don’t know yet”, he explained. He added that would make a statement when The CW transmit his decision.

I wish this was true! https://t.co/L0Nc4Vu72v — Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) February 19, 2020

The series Spin-off will jump in time to the year 2040, where Mia, the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak, grew up as a socialite wealthy. The Canarian black Laurel Lance and Dinah Drake smashed his life “perfect” and wake up to the reality of his life from a line of previous time, where he followed in the footsteps of his father and became a vigilante. Now, the crime has returned to Star City for the first time in 20 years, so that should take up the mantle of Green Arrow once more to bring peace to the city that his father sacrificed his life. The pilot of the series was issued in January, immediately after the junction of five parts “Crisis on infinite earths“ of The CW.

Arrow concluded his career of eight seasons and 170 episodes in the last month. Green Arrow and the Canaries. Currently in the process of series spin-off starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy, do not yet have the green light to begin production.