These singers composed songs dedicated to other famous

When you dedicate songs it’s about, what better than to make yourself into a hit and dedicárselas to someone special, which in this case turned out to be famous.

All we ever dedicated songs (or entire disks) we speak not only dedicate to the person, simply to listen to know who remembers you or who needs it.

But when these singers decided to do so were beyond his talent and composed hits dedicated to their ex, couples or family. And here are some of the songs that surely you know of memory and you didn’t know you had a message between the lines for other celebs.

FIX YOU – Coldplay

Chris Martin composed this song to her (at that time) wife Gwyneth Paltrow after the father of the actress died.

DEAR JOHN – Taylor Swift

After a brief courtship with John Mayer, TayTay wrote this song.

JANUARY DAY – Shakira

Do you remember when the lyrics of Shakira were all that could heal a broken heart? Well, this hit was dedicated to her former husband, Antonio de la Rúa.

Olé – John Newman/Calvin Harris

After the breakup with Taylor Swift made public, Calvin Harris and vocalist John Newman released this song I dedicated to TayTay.

You’ll be in my heart – Phil Collins

One of the most emblematic songs of the soundtrack of Tarzan is nothing more and nothing less than a love letter from a father to a daughter, Phil has confessed that this song is the song of Lily Collins.