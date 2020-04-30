The teenage daughter of Milla Jovovich as pointing to ways in the film

The new batch of young talents that triumphs in the industry is becoming more and more powerful. We’ve seen that with actresses as Millie Bobby Brown, the main protagonist of the tv series Stranger Things; the singer Billie Eilish, or the model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of the top Cindy Crawford. While last week we saw Eva Mendes he stated his reluctance to show his two daughters, minors of age, you have with Ryan Gosling in the social networks until they have enough maturity to give their consent, there is a new addition to the litter hollywood. It is Ever Gabo Anderson, the eldest daughter of model and actress Milla Jovovich, whose physical resemblance is amazing.

The small twelve year old is no stranger to film sets and red carpets, where she has attended on numerous occasions in the company of his mother and his father, the film director Paul W. S. Anderson. In fact the first time that was put in front of a camera was in 2016, under his orders, to interpret in the movie Resident Evil: the final chapter the character of Alice as a little girl, who plays in adult version of his own mother. So, it was all in house.

“I like the feeling I get when I’m being another person. Grow in the sets of my parents and see how movies are made always has me excited. I have always found it cool that my parents work in a fantasy world”, declared Ever to the magazine Flaunt, whose cover of the month of April just starring dressed in a design of haute couture Viktor & Rolf. This year, the young actress already can boast of having embarked on two major productions that will give much that to talk and to put your name on the list of promises film to have very in account.

The young actress with her mother, the model Milla Jovovich.



The first film is Black Widowthe adaptation of the Marvel comic book about the superheroine who interprets Scarlett Johansson and to who Ever will give life in his childhood. And the second is Peter Pan and Wendy, the story inspired by the novel of J. M. Barrie on the classic children’s character, and that will be the first starring role for the young actress.

From your account of Instagram, which is run by his parents with an iron hand, was the own Jovovich which is anticipated to defend his daughter on any criticism or accusation of having obtained the papers and benefiting from the privileged position of their parents. “Some people are very critical and say that it is easier for her by being the daughter of an actress. It is only easier because it has us to guide her and has been raised on movie sets all his life. Connections are important in this industry and certainly has an advantage in that sense. But if Ever it were not extremely talented in their own right, no one would put her in movies just because we’re their parents. In perspective, of the 22 hearings, has obtained 2 movies until now. It is not so easy to get a role”, he explained.